© YouTube/Exoss Citizen Science (screen capture)

A bright meteor fireball was captured by an Exoss camera located in São Sebastião / São Paulo, Brazil on 13th May 2017. The second video below shows a slow moving meteor recorded from Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network) station ARA1 / RJ on the same day.Exoss cameras also captured two other meteor fireballs over Brazil earlier this month on the 8th and 6th.