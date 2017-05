© Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik

In an extraordinary moment this week, Russian leader Vladimir Putin offered Washington a challenge to discover the truth over sensational US media claims that President Trump had leaked top-secret information to Russia. Washington rebuffed Putin's offer.It was akin to the iconic scene in the sci-fi movie, The Matrix, in which protagonists are offered a red or blue pill. Consuming the former leads them to awaken to the truth, however painful that awakening might be from shattering erstwhile illusions. Ingesting the alternative blue pill allows one to continue in a state of illusion, albeit in the form of slavery to The Matrix.Trump's top National Security Adviser General H.R. McMaster has since repeatedly denied US media reports of Trump's alleged indiscretion in front of his Russian guests. McMaster called them "false."The next day another US media bombshell report claimed Trump had pressed former FBI chief James Comey into dropping his investigation into alleged Russian links to Trump's previous National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Combined, the stories - all based on anonymous claims - tend to lend credence to the long-running narrative that Trump is in some way compromised by Russia. The Kremlin is alleged to have "leverage" over the US Commander-in-Chief.Putin said the internecine politics was far from amusing and actually portended a dangerous development.On the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Lavrov, the US media and its anonymous sources are saying one thing; while the White House, Trump's national security adviser and the Kremlin are saying the opposite. So, who is telling the truth?The US media and congressional opponents of Trump scoffed at the idea of Russia interjecting to resolve the growing scandal surrounding the president. Republican Senator Susan Collins, who sits on the intelligence committee investigating allegations of collusion with Russia, told news outlet CNN that Russia was an adversary of the US and to accept the Kremlin's word was "absurd."But is such an idea really absurd?Senator John McCain claims the crisis is reaching "Watergate" proportions, which led to President Richard Nixon's downfall in 1974.But just as the "Russia-gate" scandal seems to be reaching a climax, there is also this underlying moment of weakness in the whole alleged affair. Did Trump disclose top-secret information to Russia's Lavrov last week or not? Trump and his colleagues, H.R. McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, reject this, as does Russia.If the transcript supplied by Russia - and it would be easy to verify it as bona fide - did indeed show Trump is telling the truth, then that would exonerate him. More importantly, the "moment of truth" would expose the US media reports of Trump being some Russian stooge as nothing but a giant fabrication.It would also confirm what Putin has decried as the "political schizophrenia" gripping large sections of the US corporate-controlled news media and politicians in Washington.This week the frenzy peaked with claims that Trump has "loose lips in front of his Russian handlers." What has it come to when Russia is now in a position to offer the Americans a red pill for sanity?But evidently, Washington is balking and wants to take the blue pill instead.Go on Trump and Putin, publish the Oval Office transcript, and let's snap out of this dangerous mind-game eroding democracy and international relations.