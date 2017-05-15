At least 26 people were killed during the US-led anti-ISIS coalition air raids in the eastern countryiside of the Syrian province of Raqqah. 20 were reportedly injured.

According to local sources, the incident occurred in the village of Aakerchi, where coalition aircrafts targeted three vehicles that were transporting workers, employed in the agricultural sector.

26 people, including 24 female workers and 2 male drivers, were killed during the raids. 19 other female workers and a third driver fortunately managed to survive the assault.

The assault comes only a day after the coalition jets targeted areas for displaced people near the village of Shanin, also in the eastern countryside of Raqqa province, resulting in the deaths of 22 civilians, in addition to many more people being injured.

The US-led international anti-ISIS coalition is reportedly carrying out massive anti-ISIS air raids in the east of Syria. The operations are said to be coordinated with the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces", a Kurdish-led moderate opposition group, which is supported by US. Although part of the opposition, the group does not seek the ousting of the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad.