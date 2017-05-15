© Ville Kinnunen / Yle



East to warm up on Tuesday

Brilliant sunshine and relatively balmy Mother's Day weather greeted mothers in some parts of southern Finland, but in other parts of the country, mums woke to a completely different scenario.However in areas such as Kajani and Sotkamo, the precipitation was more moderate, averaging just over 10cm.The last time that so much snow was recorded in a 24-hour period between May 1 and 20 was in 1997.and Kajaani 13cm.I don't think any sense of humour is enough for this. We still have to believe that at least summer will come," lamented Kajani resident Virpi Schroderus."A normal Finnish spring, these years all seem the same. I think this is all part of Finnish nature, and we can't do anything about it. I think we can expect a good summer," Ilmari Pulkkinen commented.Meanwhile, as Kainuu residents were building snowmen, residents of southern Finland were basking in much-anticipated springtime highs of up to 15 degrees Celsius.However there'll be a change for the better on Tuesday, as eastern residents will get to enjoy their share of sunshine and warmth as temperatures climb to 10 degrees. Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, tempering Tuesday's warmth and pushing daytime highs down to five degrees Celsius.In other parts of Finland conditions will dry up towards Monday evening, with the sun emerging throughout, even in the east. A weather front will bring some rain to the south, but will dissipate during the course of the day.