1. Continuing to Fight A Losing Battle

2. Finding New (old) Enemies

3. Peace With Honour

Erdogan can do this the easy way or the hard way.This awkward position is entirely of Turkey's own making. Rather than staying fully out of the Syrian conflict, let alone choosing one side and sticking to it,using both its own troops and its terrorist proxy FSAwho in turn are fighting jihadists, including the Turkish backed FSAthereby partly bringing Turkey into Russia's political orbit in the regionthough one increasingly at odds with the US, particularly over America's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria.The aforementioned list is filled with more contradictions than drinking to get sober, but that's where Turkey is under President Erdogan. Where does Turkey go from here?The same goes for all other countries operating in Syria with the exceptions of Russia and Iran. Likewise, Hezbollah fighters have been invited by Damascus, though no other non-governmental fighters have been.There is every possibility that Turkey will continue to illegally push further into Syria, even in the aftermath of the Astana Memorandum creating so-called de-escalation zones. If Turkey does this, it will mean that little has changed in the regions of Syria that Turkey has and continues to molest.This however would not mean that the Astana Memorandum is a failure.In this sense, the Memorandum is all ready partly a success.Because Russia is genuine when it says that only Syria can determine its own political destiny, this new geo-political alignment of power works in the favour of a sovereign Syria.Turkey can continue to engage in battles and skirmishes in Syria, but unless Turkey wants to be bogged down in a war with Syria for years to come, it will be a war that Turkey will have to back away from either sooner or later.Furthermore, the Turkish public are quickly losing any appetite for foreign war, especially in the Arab world. If Erdogan continues with his obstinate mindset, it may be his undoing on the domestic front.If Turkey wants to remain a serious member of the Astana Group and all ready Syria does not take Turkey seriously and fellow Astana member Iran has its deep suspicions (as does Russia in private),It is almost certain that audacious statements will be made at home, but the Turkish government ought to restrain itself from such remarks when the ears of the world are listening.Under this scenario Turkey would concentrate only on fighting Kurdish forces. This also necessarily implies thatSuch things are all ready manifesting themselves.If Turkey insists on achieving something in Syria but does not want to alienate itself from the Russian dominated peace process, it could indeed focus entirely on the Kurdish question.Would Turkey be willing to do this? There are certain signs indicating that Turkey has all ready prepared to do so, certainly in terms of trade.This is a phrase coined by Richard Nixon to implyAlthough Erdogan has had ample time to take advantage of many easy exit roots [routes] from the Syrian conflict, most of them laid out by Russia, Erdgoan has thus far not taken advantage of any of these.With Syria winning the war on the ground against terrorists, including those backed by Turkey and America digging in alongside the Kurds,By signing up to the Astana agreement, Turkey would be allowed to have the honour of having its name on a political settlement that many understand as meaningful. This would give Turkey the de-facto prestige that Erdogan's ego craves.He is ambitious and driven by ego and fanaticism. That being said, even a broken clock is correct twice a day. Erdogan only needs to be correct once to absolve himself of his crimes.Russia nor America will ever see him prosecuted for his crimes against humanity. He ought to count his blessings and take this option as soon as possible.