Another pit bull has been shot and killed following an attack on another dog.Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was on a walk when an aggressive pit bull attacked his dog in the area of Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard, according to Lt. Carlos Hank, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.The man retrieved a firearm and shot the pit bull. The pit bull died at the scene, Lt. Hank said.The man was not injured, but his dog received minor injuries. Police will not charge him for the shooting, Lt. Hank said.The owner of the pit bull was cited for the dog running loose, Lt. Hank said.