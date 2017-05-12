SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Society's Child
Marines who share nude photos will be sacked, says new memo
Sputnik
Fri, 12 May 2017 20:14 UTC
The nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit images has been added to the sexual harassment section of the Marine Corps manual that details involuntary separation proceedings. "The distribution or broadcasting of an intimate image, without consent, if done for personal gain; or with the intent to humiliate, harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the depicted person" is now considered a violation, according to the amendment, Military.com reported.
Changes to the service's social media guidelines were ordered shortly after the exposure earlier this year of a 30,000-member Facebook group called "Marines United," where retired and active duty corpsmen shared nude photos of their female colleagues, often without their knowledge or consent.
Sometimes the posts would include the woman's name, rank and duty station.
During a Senate hearing on March 14 about the scandal, Marine commander Gen. Robert Neller spoke of the need for the policy to be adjusted, saying, "I believe the policy that we revised is focused more on certain behaviors such as the one we are here to discuss today on social media... to tell all Marines that these types of things are unacceptable."
"The previous policy said that, but it did not say it quite directly," he added.
"The online behavior of some individuals, whether they are currently serving Marines, former Marines or others who simply wandered in, have attacked our Marine Corps values, our ethos ... Enough is enough," Neller said, emphasizing that such incidents can have a deleterious effect on morale and the public image of the corps.
During the hearing the commander also said that military leadership should take care to keep an eye out for this kind of behavior, encouraging them to be sensitive to victims and report any issues immediately.
"Leaders should remind our Marines they are not anonymous in the virtual world and remain accountable for their actions," he said. "Where we find criminal behavior, we will take appropriate action."
Comment: See also:
- Heartless: Marine Corps' nude-photo-sharing scandal 'worse than anyone thought'
- Marine Corps to 'change social media rules' after nude photo scandal
- The commandant of the Marine Corps calls on victims of nude photo scandal to come forward
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Latest News
- Marines who share nude photos will be sacked, says new memo
- After 62 years of marriage, Texas couple dies together while holding hands
- Third Reich redux? Banking puppet Emmanuel Macron takes the stage
- More airline hijinks: Virgin boots disabled woman out of their lounge for having a service dog
- Intense hailstorm in United Arab Emirates cracks car windscreens
- RT publishes open letter to Reuters on false reporting accusations
- Japan blacklists companies violating labor laws in effort to prevent suicides and death from overwork
- Enormous 71 ft carcass origins cause utter confusion in Indonesia (VIDEO & PHOTOS)
- Cop non-violently diffuses potential school shooting by talking to student
- Colorado teacher kills herself as police approach house to question 'inappropriate relationship' with student
- Demon dog: Killer rottweiler mauls owner to death then eats his flesh in Haryana, India
- A dangerous mix of opioids called 'gray death' is causing overdoses across the US
- Oklahoma lawmaker says non-English-speaking kids should be turned over to immigration officials to save cash
- Stunning halo seen around the sun in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Horrific video shows mentally ill woman suffering before death in Aussie hospital (PHOTOS)
- U.S. Treasury: Government had $182 billion budget surplus in April
- Hackers use NSA tools in world cyber attack affecting over 50,000 computers
- 'Drug dealers are going to prison': AG Sessions' new tough on crime policy
- Russia's moves on 'The Grand Chessboard': The Eurasian Economic Union flexes its muscles
- Thieves break into German military compound near Munster, steal weapons from armored carrier
- Third Reich redux? Banking puppet Emmanuel Macron takes the stage
- RT publishes open letter to Reuters on false reporting accusations
- U.S. Treasury: Government had $182 billion budget surplus in April
- 'Drug dealers are going to prison': AG Sessions' new tough on crime policy
- Russia's moves on 'The Grand Chessboard': The Eurasian Economic Union flexes its muscles
- US concedes Raqqa ... and the Syrian east?
- Reuters: "Officials" say Trump fired Comey because of refusal to preview Senate testimony
- Trump tweets: "Russia must be laughing", Comey better watch out, press briefings can't always be accurate
- Zakharchenko surprise: We have one goal - reunification with Russia
- Constituent Assembly director stating the obvious: Venezuela's opposition seeks chaos, not election to depose Maduro
- Russian MoD: Su-30 fighter jet intercepted US spy plane over Black Sea on V-Day - Moscow
- Anarchist group suspected in central Rome bomb explosion; timer-equipped device assembled by 'competent' person
- Not likely: Human rights groups demand Queen confront Bahrain's King Hamad on abuses or sever ties completely
- Italian government investigating NGO's for colluding with human traffickers in Mediterranean
- State sanctioned pedophilia? New Jersey governor vetoes child marriage ban citing 'culture and traditions'
- 'The Russians are coming!': US Senator has a paranoid meltdown on CNN
- Russia not ruling out US participation in Syria safe zone working groups
- Follow the money: Pentagon says $2bn sale of missiles to UAE will 'contribute to US national security'
- Assessment of Lavrov's visit to Washington
- Poroshenko declares Ukrainian 'divorce from Russian Empire' after EU visa-free travel approved
- Marines who share nude photos will be sacked, says new memo
- More airline hijinks: Virgin boots disabled woman out of their lounge for having a service dog
- Japan blacklists companies violating labor laws in effort to prevent suicides and death from overwork
- Cop non-violently diffuses potential school shooting by talking to student
- Colorado teacher kills herself as police approach house to question 'inappropriate relationship' with student
- Oklahoma lawmaker says non-English-speaking kids should be turned over to immigration officials to save cash
- Horrific video shows mentally ill woman suffering before death in Aussie hospital (PHOTOS)
- Hackers use NSA tools in world cyber attack affecting over 50,000 computers
- Thieves break into German military compound near Munster, steal weapons from armored carrier
- Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev says regime change leads to chaos & persecution of Christians
- Ohio 8-year-old 'knocked unconscious and beaten' at elementary school 6 days before committing suicide
- Muslim men escorted from plane following unfounded accusations of 'skipping security'
- Association of University Women study: 89% of colleges reported zero campus rapes in 2015
- Officer dead and 2 people injured in rural Ohio shooting
- Syrian Ambassador to Beijing: 5,000 Chinese Uighurs fighting in Middle East
- Hospitals across England reportedly hit with large-scale cyberattack
- Georgia sheriff runs from cops when caught flashing people in park
- 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at air station in Virginia, no evacuations ordered
- Hypocritical much? John Oliver uses Trump tax loophole to avoid paying levy on $9mn NYC penthouse
- This is what a Russian found inside a Chinese phone 'click-farm'
- Messages in cord: Newly discovered artifacts give clues to the writing system of the Inca Empire
- Declassified files show US effort to end mass killings in Argentina stymied by Henry Kissinger
- Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
- 'Baby dragon' embryo cracks 20-year giant bird-like dinosaur mystery
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- Leading hospital 'superbugs' date back 450 million years ago, well before the age of dinosaurs
- NASA analysis of Tropical Cyclone Donna's extreme rainfall
- Proximity of supernovas may cause mass extinctions
- Human sense of smell is more acute than most people think
- Scientists discover massive landforms under Antarctic ice sheet
- Emotion reading: Technology that claims to spot criminals Before they act
- Chinese professor defends criminal facial-recognition study after Google scoffing
- GOES-16 weather satellite captures lightning activity across U.S.
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Death by asteroid may come in unexpected ways - from gusting winds and shock waves
- Experts: Massive sinkholes are now appearing in the wrong places
- What lightning does to rock quantified
- NASA footage captures sun shooting giant strands of plasma (VIDEO)
- Stunning! Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Sound advice: Human noise pervasive even in US protected areas, threatens endangered species
- Icelandic babies who can stand at four months make science headlines
- Terminator robots - The military is using human brain waves to teach robots how to shoot
- Intense hailstorm in United Arab Emirates cracks car windscreens
- Enormous 71 ft carcass origins cause utter confusion in Indonesia (VIDEO & PHOTOS)
- Demon dog: Killer rottweiler mauls owner to death then eats his flesh in Haryana, India
- Stunning halo seen around the sun in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- @NPR bungles sea level rise story
- Strange banging noises heard throughout Abergavenny, Wales
- Magnitude 6.2 subduction zone earthquake strikes El Salvador
- Once dry waterfalls are flowing again in California's Yosemite National Park due to record snowfall
- Record-breaking snowstorm puts an end to California's 'super bloom'
- Rare May snowfall in Oslo beats 50 year old record; 40 cm (15 inches) of snow
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude quake registered off the coast of El Salvador
- Freak hailstorm hits Koolyanobbing, Western Australia
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Alnmouth, UK
- Canada floods: Kelowna braces for worst flooding on record
- Small earthquake shakes Seattle area days after swarm near Kitsap Peninsula
- Lightning strikes kill 3 in Habiganj, Bangladesh
- 19 sheep and dog killed by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Floods kills 14, displace thousands in Kenya; 9 inches of rain in 24 hours for Mombasa
- Grizzly bear attacks, injures man near Cody, Wyoming
- Earthquake magnitude 5.4 along the Tashkurgan Fault takes lives in western China
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- A dangerous mix of opioids called 'gray death' is causing overdoses across the US
- Another blow to 'vaccine science' - study suggests unvaccinated children are healthier
- Paying the ultimate price: Has western medicine completely botched painkillers?
- Seeing the light: Sun Deficiency is killing people
- Measles hysteria hits Minnesota: 51 cases cause authorities seek $5 million to address the issue
- WHO declares new Ebola epidemic after three people die in Democratic Republic of Congo
- A 'hanging offense': Boston Herald dehumanizes parents who debate vaccines
- Médecins Sans Frontières: Nigeria fighting worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Why all the hysteria? The month of May used to be measles season years ago
- Breaking up the 8 hour workday increases productivity
- Yes, adults can sue vaccine companies for damage from adult vaccines
- 18,000 lawsuits pile up against Big Pharma blockbuster drug, Xarelto
- Antioxidants in Ginkgo Biloba protect the nervous system from heavy metal damage
- The link between gut bacteria, chronic fatigue and Parkinson's
- Vaccine injury payouts for 2017 released
- Will it work for humans?: Scientists cure type 1 diabetes (in mice) using gene transfer
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- Study: Daily dose of cannabis extract could help memory in old age
- The world looks the other way while Big Pharma's pollution creates deadly superbugs
- After 62 years of marriage, Texas couple dies together while holding hands
- Conversations on parenting in dark times
- Psychological Medicine Journal: Yoga helps depression
- "Mom Brain": Why it's good for mothers and babies
- Flexible thinkers: Bilingual speakers think about time differently than monolinguals
- Structure and simplicity: Why your brain loves those to-do lists
- Can you feel your heartbeat? You might be better at perceiving others' emotions
- Creative people may process reality differently
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, plots the course of a Syrian family as they escape the horrors of the 'civil war'. I know a lady whose daughter was...
How about stop watching CNN and maybe television altogether ? Including C.I.A. , sorry Hollywood, movies I meant. And those series are no better....
More English Karaoke from Putin like that last Performance with Kurt and Goldie in the Audience.
DARPA Dolphins vs Spetsnaz Seals
Right, the wolves guarding the sheep. This world definitely works in reverse mode.
Marines who share nude photos will be sacked, says new memoIn response to the US Marines' nude photo scandal that's sent shockwaves through the military, the Corps issued a memo this week saying that servicemembers found guilty of sharing inappropriate...