Colorado teacher kills herself as police approach house to question 'inappropriate relationship' with student
Fri, 12 May 2017 19:39 UTC
A family member told CBS Denver that 47-year-old Gretchen Krohnfeldt, a mother of three, killed herself in front of police officers who went to her Arvada home to question her about the investigation.
School officials put the Drake Middle School teacher on leave Monday when informed that Arvada police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was informed by a colleague who allegedly witnessed inappropriate contact between Krohnfeldt and the student, now a high-schooler.
The employee allegedly witnessed the inappropriate interaction months ago, but only reported it to police on Monday.
"Through the course of the investigation, it was alleged that a physical relationship occurred between the two in the City of Arvada," according to a police statement cited by KUSA.
Sources told CBS Denver the alleged abuse occurred at Krohnfeldt's home.
Jefferson County Public Schools issued a statement about the ordeal, but did not reveal that Krohnfeldt died of a suicide.
"On Monday, May 8, a school staff member reported a possible relationship between one Jeffco student and a teacher at Drake Middle School," the statement read. "The principal immediately called law enforcement and school district personnel. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave.
School officials also sent a letter to parents that said "one of our 8th grade teachers, Gretchen Krohnfeldt, has suddenly passed away" but "out of respect for family privacy we will not be sharing any details about Ms. Krohnfeldt's death."
School officials offered mental health counselors to help students deal with their emotions from the loss, as well as information for other local mental health services.
"Our hearts go out to her family at this painful time," the school statement read.
Psychologist Max Wachtel told KUSA the incident and alleged abuse will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the student victim in the case.
"People don't realize that the male victims, the boys are just as negatively affected as the girls, the female victims, so they have the same kind of mental health issues in life, post-traumatic stress, eating disorders, problems with their own relationships," he said.
"In the moment, a lot of the times they do not think of themselves as the victim," he continued. "They think that they are in love too, and don't think that they are being taken advantage of. It's not until later on that some of the major problems it."
