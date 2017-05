© Sicco Rood/Anza-Borrego DRC



Part of the state's most prolific bloom since 1999 is now buried under 10 inches of snow. Southern California super bloom so prolific it could be seen from space has been killed off by a last gasp from old man winter.While many of the spectacular species of wildflowers, from Arizona lupine to desert lilies, were already on the wane, a freak snowstorm that blew through the state on May 7 finished the job. In San Diego, the city recorded its coldest day in 64 years with a high of "only" 59 degrees." James Brotherton, a weather service forecaster, told the San Diego Tribune. "There's snow in the mountains, rain everywhere else, and cold air."Sicco Rood, a research associate at the Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center , captured some photos Sunday on Cuyamaca Peak,