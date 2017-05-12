The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake has struck off the coast of El Salvador.The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, struck at around 4:40 a.m. Friday morning.The epicenter was about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from the city of Sonsonate, and 79 miles (128 kilometers) from the capital, San Salvador.There were no immediate reports of damage.Source: AP