Should we expect new Seoul-Beijing alliance in the region with a new president?First of all, let's congratulate President Moon for taking office at a very difficult time in South Korea, as well as on the Korean peninsula.And China-ROK economic relations have also taken a beating. Therefore, there is a lot of expectations for President Moon to really change course. First of all, I think we need to wait and see whether President Moon will have enough courage to discontinue the deployment of the THAAD in South Korea. And secondly, whether he will be able to pick up steam and strike for a rapprochement in relations with China and also - to follow the sunshine policy and improve the relations with DPRK. One word, which is very important:and we devote our resources and focus on development rather than wars and conflicts.Moon's agenda seems to contradict the American one. Do you think Trump should be worried?It completely antagonizes China, as well as Russia. And keeping the THAAD system in South Korea will do more harm than any good for the people in South Korea, and eventually, the US is not going to gain anything. Therefore it is time for the new president in Seoul to rethink about how to deal with a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea ... I think the key questions are between North Korea and the United States. Therefore, South Korea is doing the right thing under the leadership of President Moon to position itself in a more conciliatory tone to DPRK through peaceful dialog with each other rather than warmongering.