Secret History
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
TASS
Wed, 10 May 2017 11:46 UTC
The ivory chess piece was found during construction work in downtown Moscow
The ivory chess piece was found during construction work in downtown Moscow, which is undergoing a major gentrification project. "Ten hand-minted silver coins were stashed in a bishop made of ivory. The total sum is five kopecks," head of Moscow's Cultural Heritage Department, Alexey Yemelyanov, said.
The coins' origin dates back to the mid-16th century. One was minted in Tver (a city about 174 kilometers northwest of Moscow) and the other nine - in Moscow.
"If each chess piece had the same stowage, the total sum of the stashed coins could amount to 160 kopecks," Yemelyanov said, adding that no other chess pieces had been found yet.
An Ideal is merely an escape, an avoidance of what is, a contradiction of what is. An ideal prevents direct action upon what is. To have peace, we will have to love, we will have to begin not to live an ideal life but to see things as they are and act upon them, transform them.
- J. Krishnamurti
Shouldn't they know where he is, don't they control these terrorist's groups. I think this is a bad attempt at pretending to really fight...
That's a freaking ape. Even the skeleton seems to have ape proportions.
Divided into five blocks ? Well, at least three can reconcile easily (Macron, Fillon, socialists)
I for one will boycott Pizza Hut and Israeli products, what shameful humans they are. Thats if they are human at all.
