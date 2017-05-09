An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Miyakejima island in Japan''s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Tuesday, the weather agency here said, although no tsunami warning has been issued, China''s Xinhua news agency reported.According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake struck at 10:54 local time at a latitude of 25.2 degrees north and longitude of 126.5 degrees east. The quake originated at a depth of 10 km, the agency said.The temblor registered 3 on Japan''s seismic scale which peaks at 7 in areas in and around Miyakejima island, and also logged 2 on the scale in areas including Tarama and Ishigaki.The weather agency said, "Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions, this earthquake has caused no damage to Japan."Local media or first responders in the region have yet to report any accidents or injury as a result of this offshore quake.BERNAMA