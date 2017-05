© Getty Images



President Donald Trump's first official visit to the New York metro area will end with abut this golf outing is reportedly his 23rd in 14 weeks.I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!" Trump tweeted Friday.Trump stayed in Bedminster Thursday night after traveling to New York City toto commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first air-sea battle in history. Trump is expected to stay at his golf resort through the weekend.Trump has little on his plate officially for the weekend. CBS News reports this is his 23rd golf trip since taking office. The White House defended the outing Friday, emphasizing it wasand that providing security at his Trump Tower in Manhattan "would have caused a much greater disruption" and cost to taxpayers. There is no data available to confirm that claim.Bedminster, with approximately 8,000 residents, is served by a police force of 16 officers, which plans to spend at least according to the Washington Post. Other costs will fall on the New Jersey State Police and US Secret Service.To protect the president at Trump Tower in Manhattan would cost around, the Post reported. That would include the money already being spent each day to guard Melania and Barron Trump, reportedly estimated between $127,000 and $145,000. The cost of getting Trump from New York to Bedminster, using two motorcades and a Marine One helicopter ride, is unknown.The small town remained quiet, butthe North Jersey Media Group reported along a road passing the main gate of Trump's golf course.