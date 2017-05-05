An amateur photographer was left dumbstruck when he captured a striking eye-shaped cloud creating a rather chilling spectacle in the sky above his home.Father-of-two Graham Telford spotted the unusual meteorological sighting looming over Leeds, Yorkshire, on Wednesday.The 46-year-old said he couldn't help feeling like 'he was being watched' while photographing the peculiar formation.Conspiracy theorists and cloud watchers alike have since claimed the cloud is the 'eye of god' or proof of government surveillance.Known scientifically as 'stratocumulus standing lenticularis', lenticular clouds form when strong, wet winds blow over rough terrain.Mr Telford said: 'I have never seen anything like it before. These clouds just formed the perfect shape of an eye - right down to the eyebrow. It was amazing.'I don't personally believe in someone up there looking down on us but when I saw this I definitely felt like someone was watching us.'People I've shown it to have made comments about how it's proof big brother is watching us while others have said it's god's eye watching over us.'Quite a few people have had slightly different interpretations but all along the same lines.'And he says the cloud vanished as quickly as it had appeared.He added: 'I was actually taking pictures of a couple of lenticular clouds but it was quite windy and I could see this other shape forming over the house so I kept taking photos - I'm glad I stuck with it.'I contemplated going in to get my proper camera but I didn't have time. It disappeared as quickly as it had formed so I got a few shots on my iPhone and then it vanished.'I take photos of anything out of the ordinary - odd clouds, the northern lights, birds - anything that catches my eye, so to speak, but this was something totally different.'I've taken so many photos of cloud formations over the years but never anything as unusual or as defined as this.'A couple of people have said it must be Photoshopped because it's so good but it's not. That's exactly how it was. It hasn't been anywhere near a computer.'