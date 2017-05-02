The thunderstorms sweeping across the state from the west hit the Big Island on Sunday, leaving significant rainfall totals in some spots and a dusting of snow atop Mauna Kea.

The two sites recording the most rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 4:45 p.m. were both on the leeward side — Kealakomo with 2.7 inches and Saddle Quarry with 2.23 inches. Other significant leeward rainfall totals include: Pali 2, 1.75 inches; Kaupulehu, 1.28 inches; Kealakekua, 1.18 inches; Kahuku Ranch, 1.14 inches. Kona International Airport reported .46 inch.

The wettest windward gauges were: Pahoa, 1.49 inches; Laupahoehoe, 1.47 inches; and Papaikou Well, 1.21. inches.

A flash flood watch is posted through tonight at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.


Showers are likely to continue off-and-on through the week for the Hilo side, although continued thunderstorms are unlikely.

Mauna Kea rangers closed the road to the summit to the public at the Visitor Information Station due to snow and black ice at the summit. The temperature at 4 p.m. was 29.6 degrees Fahrenheit with easterly winds blowing at 42 mph with fog and hail.

A winter storm warning is posted until 6 a.m. today and the forecast is for additional winter weather conditions through this morning.