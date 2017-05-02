The thunderstorms sweeping across the state from the west hit the Big Island on Sunday,The two sites recording the most rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 4:45 p.m. were both on the leeward side — Kealakomo with 2.7 inches and Saddle Quarry with 2.23 inches. Other significant leeward rainfall totals include: Pali 2, 1.75 inches; Kaupulehu, 1.28 inches; Kealakekua, 1.18 inches; Kahuku Ranch, 1.14 inches. Kona International Airport reported .46 inch.The wettest windward gauges were: Pahoa, 1.49 inches; Laupahoehoe, 1.47 inches; and Papaikou Well, 1.21. inches.A flash flood watch is posted through tonight at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.Showers are likely to continue off-and-on through the week for the Hilo side, although continued thunderstorms are unlikely.