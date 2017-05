Some good news to end April, global temperature anomaly has fallen to only +0.1°C today (snapshot) ... graphic is like stock market trace

Global Ocean Temperatures Drop To Pre-El Nino Levels

Global temperatures have dropped 0.5° Celsius in April according to Dr. Ryan Maue. In the Northern Hemisphere they plunged a massive 1°C . As the record 2015/16 El Nino levels off, the global warming hiatus aka "the pause" is back with a vengeance. He writes Despite widespread denial among climate activists, a growing number of scientific research papers in recent months have confirmed the global warming hiatus , trying to explain its possible reasons (for the latest studies see here here and here ). The latest study claims that the Southern Ocean played a critical role in the global warming slowdown. Dr. Roy Spencer says while there was a plunge at the surface, the lower troposphere is still holding warmth, but what is clear is that the effects of the El Niño are over:The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2017 was +0.27 deg. C, up from the March, 2017 value of +0.19 deg. C:The global, hemispheric, and tropical LT anomalies from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 16 months are:YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPICS2016 01 +0.54 +0.69 +0.39 +0.842016 02 +0.83 +1.16 +0.50 +0.982016 03 +0.73 +0.94 +0.52 +1.082016 04 +0.71 +0.85 +0.58 +0.932016 05 +0.54 +0.64 +0.44 +0.712016 06 +0.33 +0.50 +0.17 +0.372016 07 +0.39 +0.48 +0.29 +0.472016 08 +0.43 +0.55 +0.31 +0.492016 09 +0.44 +0.49 +0.38 +0.372016 10 +0.40 +0.42 +0.39 +0.462016 11 +0.45 +0.40 +0.50 +0.372016 12 +0.24 +0.18 +0.30 +0.212017 01 +0.30 +0.26 +0.33 +0.072017 02 +0.35 +0.54 +0.15 +0.052017 03 +0.19 +0.30 +0.07 +0.032017 04 +0.27 +0.27 +0.26 +0.21The UAH LT global anomaly image for April, 2017 should be available in the next few days here The new Version 6 files should also be updated soon, and are located here: