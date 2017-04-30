© Yonhap News



The war games got underway on the heels of North Korea's unsuccessful missile launch."South Korea and US strike forces began a drill in the East Sea from 6pm (09:00 GMT) todaySouth Korean Navy officials announced, referring to the Sea of Japan, as cited by Yonhap news agency. Apart from the USS Carl Vinson, the group also includes the USS Lake Champlain, a guided-missile cruiser, as well as two destroyers, the USS Michael Murphy and the USS Wayne E. Meyer.The drill, which is expected to last through next week, will focus onYonhap reports. "The exercise is the follow-up of the naval exercise in the Yellow Sea between the two navies on Tuesday. It isthe South Korean Navy said.North Korea also recently conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast as the US and South Korea were conducting drills in the Yellow Sea.The US-S. Korean exercises kicked off shortly after US Pacific Command and South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang had apparently unsuccessfully test launched a ballistic missile. The projectile, presumed to be a KN-17 medium range ballistic missile, reportedly, US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.In the meantime, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday thatRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov also urged Washington and Seoul toon the Korean Peninsula, which he called a "destabilizing factor" in the region.Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that a peaceful solution to the Korean crisis is the "only right choice." At the same time, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the UN Security Council that the military option remains on the table for the US in dealing with North Korea's alleged nuclear ambitions.