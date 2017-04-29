© Getty Images



Adrien Dubosc, 28, was bitten in the leg in shark-infested waters off Pointe au Sel, Reunion, on Saturday morning.The trained shark spotter was dragged to shore and given CPR in front of his horrified family members, but rescuers could not save him.Mr Dubosc was a member of Shark Watch Patrol which is dedicated to cutting down spiralling shark deaths on the island.Police said the experienced bodyboarder was in the water with two friends when he was attacked.A police spokesman said: "The young man was in the water with two friends,when a shark attacked him, biting his right thigh, and his groin area."The victim was pulled out of the water, and emergency workers arrived very quickly. Despite cardiac massage, he died within half an hour of the attack."Dramatic photographs show the man's body being carried away on a stretcher.Paramedics were also pictured holding the shark attack victim's bodyboard.Mr Dubosc's death will intensify the shark crisis on Reunion, which is by far the most dangerous place in the world for shark attacks.The island, which is just 40 miles long, has seen some 15 per cent of all the world's fatal attacks over the past five years.French authorities have insisted they are tackling the problem with nets and boatpatrols, and by catching and killing about 100 sharks a year.