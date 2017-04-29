Two persons were killed by lightning during rainfall and gales in several parts of Kurnool district on Thursday night.An agricultural labourer Eerappa, 46, of Doddanageri village in Adoni mandal and Adinarayana, 27, of Rampuram village in Tuggali mandal lost their lives when they were struck by lightning. Eerappa turned unconscious and another worker Pedda Urukundappa suffered burns.They were rushed to the Government hospital at Adoni, where doctors declared Eerappa as brought dead.Peddathumbalam Sub-Inspector Hussain Basha registered a case.A Sakshara Bharathi village coordinator, Adinarayana, was hit by lightning when he was trying to cover his chilli crop from getting damp in rain.