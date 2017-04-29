© Sputnik/ Pavel Palamarchuk

Russia's Investigative Committee has evidence of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk's involvement in execution and torture of Russian servicemen during the hostilities in the Russian region of Chechnya in 1995, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Saturday.Petrenko added that the investigative committee intended to seek the conviction of Yatsenyuk in accordance with the Russian legislation, using all legal instruments of the international law.In March, a court in Russia's southern Yessentuki city ordered the arrest in absentia of Yatsenyuk. Ukraine's justice and foreign ministries have opposed the move. On Friday, Russian Prosecutor General's Office sent a request to Interpol to put Yatsenyuk, who resigned from office in April 2016, on the international wanted list.