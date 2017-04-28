Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 55 sheep in Ballari, India
The Times of India
Sat, 29 Apr 2017 19:31 UTC
The incident happened when shepherd Pakkirappa was staying in a field along with the sheep. "There were thundershowers all through the night and at one point of time, lightning struck the flock of sheep killing 55 of them,'' Fakkirappa said.
Fakkirappa has informed the revenue officials about the loss and sought compensation. A team of revenue department officials and veterinary doctors visited the spot.
In another incident, lightning struck a hut in Kamalapura town of Hosapete taluk. While the hut was completely gutted, a dog was burnt alive.
Owner of the hut Jeenuru Hanumanthappa and his family had a miraculous escape as they were sleeping outside the hut. When they saw fire engulfing the hut, they rushed to save the dog which was inside the hut,but in vain. Police and revenue officials visited the spot. Kamalapura police have registered a case.
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
