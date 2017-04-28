© Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times
Jeremy Kahn waits for the bus in the rain in West Seattle last month.
Only eight sunny days since October 1, 2016

Between Oct. 1, 2016 and April 25, 2017, a whopping 44.69 inches of precipitation had been measured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. This toppled the previous October-through-April record for the city set just one year ago and is far, far above - almost 14 inches above - the average for those seven months combined - more than 44 percent above average.

What's more, the Emerald City recorded 144 days of measurable precipitation during that period, smashing the previous record of 137 days set in both 2010-2011 and 1998-1999. There has been at least .01 inch of precipitation at SeaTac Airport for 70 percent of the days since Oct. 1, far surpassing the roughly 53 percent of wet days in a typical October through April, according to National Weather Service 30-year average statistics.

Other parts of the West also experienced historic precipitation during this period. Through Monday, SeaTac Airport has managed a total of eight "sunny days" - defined as a daily average sky cover of 30 percent or less - since Oct. 1.

This means that Seattle rainfall records have broken in four of the last 18 years. And remember, Seattle just endured its coldest winter on record.

Hmmm. Is this just a coincidence, or are we beginning to see a pattern here?