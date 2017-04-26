© Mustafa Yalçın / Anadolu Agency



Palestine's ambassador to Britain, Manuel Hassassian, said that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas might soon go to the International Court to file a lawsuit against Britain, should the latter not apologize for Balfour Declaration."We have asked the British government to give us an answer on this subject and after 3 days of waiting", Hassassian was heard saying in an interview with the Radio station "Voice of Palestine", on Tuesday.He also stressed that the Palestinian side will continue its efforts to take legal action against Britain should the latter not apologize for the Balfour Declaration, cancel the planned celebration of its centennial and recognize Palestine as an independent state, adding that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is ready to resort to such measures if necessary.He then pointed out that there is a seizable number of British lawyers who follow the issue, saying "This is the only way through which we can close this file permanently." The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office has not yet responded to the matter.Previously, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Britain to apologize for the Balfour Declaration in a speech that he delivered at the General Assembly of United Nations back in September 2016. The British side did not respond to his calls andand which will be held on November 2nd 2017.