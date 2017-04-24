Health & Wellness
Monsanto's glyphosate herbicide detected in organic foods
Michelle Toole
Healthy Holistic Living
Thu, 20 Apr 2017 21:36 UTC
You and your loved ones likely ingested Monsanto's cancer-causing herbicide with breakfast this morning and the FDA couldn't care less.
The FDA is demonstrating their incompetence yet again by completely ignoring a critical report that shows how ubiquitous Monsanto's carcinogenic Roundup has truly become.
According to the report released by the Alliance for Natural Health USA, detectable levels of glyphosate, the chief ingredient in Roundup, were found in numerous breakfast food items. Glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer by the World Health Organization, was found in bread products, cereals and coffee creamers.
What is really concerning, and exemplifies the need for an immediate ban on the carcinogenic herbicide, is that some of the highest levels of the toxic chemical were found in organic foods, such as eggs and breads. The organic eggs tested were especially tainted with glyphosate, far exceeding regulatory standards.
Microbe Infotech Laboratories, founded by former Monsanto scientist Bruce Hemming, conducted the testing. For 25 years, Microbe has been well-respected and is the go-to lab for glyphosate testing by food companies and consumer groups.
The report confirms what many have feared for a long time. Glyphosate is making its way into our food in ways that we may not realize. For example, last year a separate study found 75% of rain and air samples tested positive for Monsanto's cancer-causing poison. What kind of ramifications do you think this will have for those growing organic gardens? (via march against monsanto)
"The fact that it is showing up in foods like eggs and coffee creamer, which don't directly contact the herbicide, shows that it's being passed on by animals who ingest it in their feed," said Gretchen DuBeau, executive director of ANH-USA. "This is contrary to everything that regulators and industry scientists have been telling the public."
Why Should We be Concerned about Glyphosate?
Glyphosate is in 80% of our food supply in the U.S., and some scientists believe it may well be the most toxic chemical ever approved for commercial use. Glyphosate is now linked to kidney disease, antibiotic resistant bacteria, inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, depression, ADHD, autism, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis, cancer, cachexia, infertility, and developmental malformations. It destroys the microbiome of humans and plants, which is the root cause of many modern diseases. (health impact news)
