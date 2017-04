© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The US Supreme Court has turned down an appeals request from the American Civil Liberties Union seeking to force the CIA to release the full 2014 Senate report about the agency's use of torture tactics.There was no comment from the Supreme Court on ACLU, ET AL V. CIA just its listing under "Certiorari Denied.""We are disappointed by this major setback for government transparency and accountability. The full report is the definitive account of one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history, and the public has a right to see it," Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) National Security Project, said in a statement.The ACLU's petition for review by the Supreme Court argued the report is an executive branch document since several government agencies obtained it in the course of their official duties.The ruling comes following an FOIA request filed by the ACLU in 2013, demanding the release of the Senate Report which followed a comprehensive investigation into the CIA's post 9-11 program of detention, torture and other abuses of detainees.In December 2014, at the request of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the Obama administration released the 524-page executive summary, but the full 6,000-plus page report remains classified. Full reports were sent to several executive branch agencies, including the Department of Justice, Defense and State, as well as the CIA itself.Among major findings was that Gul Rahman, an alleged Afghan militant held for just a month, froze to death while being detained at a CIA-run prison north of Kabul. Rahman had been stripped naked except for a sweatshirt, and was "shackled to the wall of his cell in a position that required the detainee to rest on the bare concrete floor."Other techniques included sleep deprivation.In one instance, the CIA subjected a detainee, Abu Hudhaifa, to "ice water baths and 66 hours of standing sleep deprivation," then released him because it was realized that, according to the report, "he was likely not the person he was believed to be."Other techniques were threats to family, prolonged standing, and waterboarding.In 2014, a federal district court dismissed the case, finding the full torture report is a congressional record, and therefore not subject to the FOIA, which applies only to executive branch documents. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court's decision in May 2016.The full report took several years to complete and is based on the review of millions of pages of CIA and other records.