The Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad said that his country has information that Jordan is planning to send its troops into southern Syria in cooperation with the United States, Russian state-owned Sputnik reported on Friday.He also said that Amman "had been always part of the American plan" against Syria, claiming that Jordan is not an independent state, but instead carries out the plans imposed on it by the United States.The operation that Al-Assad expects comes after monitoring repeated movements of Daesh in areas about 20 kilometres from the Al-Raqban area on the Jordanian borders.Political sources linked the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May to Amman on 3 April to the reportedly planned operations, noting that Jordanian King Abdullah II travelled immediately to Washington after meeting with May.Speaking to The Washington Post, King Abdullah reiterated that a planned joint operation could take place against terrorists. "It is a challenge, but we are ready to face it in cooperation with the US and Britain."