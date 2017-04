The operation took place in theof the North Caucasus in southwestern Russia on Friday evening, Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC ) said in statement, as cited by Russian news agencies. The fighters belonged to a so-called "sleeper cell which pledged allegiance to Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL]," the statement said.According to the committee, shooting broke out when officers attempted to stop the militants' vehicle and they opened fire. "Those in the car opened fire from an automatic weapon and tried to escape. The two criminals were neutralized [killed] with retaliatory fire," the statement said.NAC said that the "neutralized bandits" have been preliminary identified.the committee said.Information from NAC suggests that the militants were planning to carry out attacks "including killings of religious figures and other civilians."The Federal Security Service (FSB) defused the explosive devices found on the site.