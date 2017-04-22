© I Agree to See



"Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right, from the frame of their nature, to knowledge, as their great Creator, who does nothing in vain, has given them understandings, and a desire to know; but besides this, they have a right, an indisputable, unalienable, indefeasible, divine right to that most dreaded and envied kind of knowledge, I mean, of the characters and conduct of their rulers."

On Fox & Friends, Ed Henry asked Graham about the "big national security challenges" the U.S. is dealing with right now. Graham responded,He said that he's "all in" on what President Trump is doing and encouraged him to keep it up.- Watching this video may make you puke.Tom asks: - What hope does the U.S. and the rest of the world have for a future built on peace for ourselves and our children, when we consider the depth of ignorance, stupidity and arrogance as portrayed by this idiot? None!We may complain, but in reality few people are willing to help educate and inform others so that we can achieve a more sane and peaceful world. As John Adams (Second President of the United States) said,