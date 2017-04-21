Two fishermen named Marzan and Yusuf were struck by lightning while catching fish in the Kalbadar River in MehendiganjFive persons including two siblings were killed when they got struck by lightning in three districts Thursday.Our Noakhali correspondent reported that lightning strikes accompanied by thundershowers claimed the lives of two siblings in the district in the evening.Anowar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sudharam police station, said that Lipi Akter, 11, and Shariful Islam, 8, of Dakkhinchar Sulukia village were struck by lightning when they went to nearby field to call his father home during the shower.In Barisal, two fishermen named Marzan and Yusuf were struck by lightning while catching fish in the Kalbadar River in Mehendiganj.They died on the spot, said Akteruzzaman, OC of Mehendiganj police.Madrasa student Mahmudul Hasan Shayek, 12, was killed in lightning strike in Swarupkathi of Pirojpur in the evening when he went outside, said our correspondent.