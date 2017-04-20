Flash floods blanketed several parts of Singapore on Tuesday (April 18) afternoon, with water submerging vehicles up to mid-tyre level.Water agency PUB said in a tweet at 1.33pm, quoting the National Environment Agency, that heavy rain was expected over the southern and western parts of Singapore from 1.35pm to 2.25pm.It then warned of high flood risks at various places from 1.35pm to 2.33pm, including Exeter Road and Somerset Road, Cuscaden Road and Tomlinson Road, and Stevens Road and Balmoral Road.According to a video sent in by Straits Times reader Yap Lip Kee, a car is seen driving through water that is at least up to half its tyres outside the Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre. It stops after a while and bystanders are heard exclaiming: "It's stuck".A taxi follows behind it soon after and manages to make its way through the water.