Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
CBC News
Tue, 18 Apr 2017 10:11 UTC
On Friday, Ivey and her husband were surprised to see 150 of their heifers crowded together in one of their pastures.
Curious about the strange behaviour, they investigated further, to find the herd of cattle following a beaver that had wandered along.
"He was out and about, I think looking for a new place to build a beaver lodge, and they were following him," Ivey said. "There was about a three-foot space around him. They didn't want to get closer than that."
According to Ivey, heifers are more inquisitive than the average bovine, which may have led to them following the beaver.
"They're a curious bunch," she said. "They're kind of like teenagers. And I think they were following this thing around because they couldn't figure out what the heck it was."
Ivey thought the odd event was even more notable considering the beaver is Canada's national symbol.
"We just thought this was so funny and so Canadian," she said. "A Canadian beaver leading around a bunch of Canadian cattle just makes it even more funny."
Ivey said they have a number of sloughs and wetlands on the ranch, and often see beavers walking around.
The couple farms near Ituna, 135 kilometres northeast of Regina.
Reader Comments
Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
Quote of the Day
A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.
Recent Comments
@strangecaptain, Good point and I agree. But to protect the innocent, there needs to be safeguards. Accusation of guilt does not equal actual...
@LonSabbatical Even before this amendment of the law, is it not true that anyone can accuse anyone of rape? Now, if you are talking about it being...
This article - with all due respect - doesn't convey the half of it - I've been here my entire life; well over fifty years. Here's what...
FEEL THE POWER If you stick your dick into a meat grinder, that must be good, right? A meat grinder with a big motor on it has a lot of power. So...
So what you are saying is that someone can have consesual sex... couple of days later the woman says it wasn't consensual and that's enough for...
