March and the first half of April were warm and mild but during Easter a cold spell began that took temperatures closer to the long term average.Cold air has moved to the territory of Slovakia from northern Europe and from April 19 on, Arctic ice-cold air will be influencing the situation here. It will transform quickly in lower geographical latitudes - under the influence of the overall spring conditions.In Slovakia, a strong air pressure gradient will cause strong winds, mostly northerlies, of 20-40 kilometres per hour (in some places up to 50Km/h).There will be also snowfall for middle and higher altitudes and also at lower altitudes in central and eastern Slovakia.In colder regions of Slovakia - mostly in the north and in the mountains - snow has already caught inhabitants unprepared and city road maintenance services had to dispatch vehicles to tackle the situation.Ground frosts and snow represent a potential danger for thermophilic plants, especially due to the previous warm spell, SHMÚ wrote.