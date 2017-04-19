© Desconocido

It is well known that puppet-NGOs and foreign policy "think tanks" are purposely plugged in to Western mainstream media, who then tow the lines that are fed to them. They propagate and justify the often illegal US foreign policy decisions, manufacturing consent on behalf of the public.The international community can no longer afford to allow the US to act on a whim, and "bomb countries it doesn't like." International law exists for the purpose of regulating and minimising risks to international security, and humanity as a whole.This week, North Korea's UN Ambassador accused the US of creating a situation in which "thermonuclear war may break out at any moment" on the Korean peninsula. He stated that North Korea is "ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US."