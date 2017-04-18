That's a unique and valid question apparently no one in federal health agencies, specifically the CDC and FDA, wants neither to investigate nor find statistically valid data and answers either to substantiate or disprove using science-based methods.
Since the introduction of CDC's hyper-vaccine schedule, which saw children's vaccines schedules increase from 10 to 69 vaccines after the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was passed into law, very young children are contracting chronic "old age type" diseases early in life—an anomaly heretofore not experienced demographically.
First off, obesity rates (2013-2014) for U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 11 years was 17.4% [1] Three leading causes of death in children between 1 and 4 years of age were congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities. [1] Mandatory pregnancy vaccines have impact upon growing fetuses. For children 5 to 14 years of age, it's cancer! [1] However, according to Contemporary Pediatrics [2] 2014 published data, cancer was the second leading cause of death for children between 1 and 9 years of age (11.8% of deaths). For infants, the third leading cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS, 8.4%)—something that seemingly appeared in pediatric medicine context concomitantly with the increase in mandated vaccines, specifically with multi-valent vaccines, i.e., numerous vaccines given at one time. However, the CDC's information about SIDS claims vaccines do not cause SIDS. Try telling that to many parents.
According to Focus for Health, 27% of U.S. children live with chronic diseases! [3] That website asks the question, "Why are today's children sicker than ever before?" The answer: "While genes may play a role in obesity, asthma and ADHD, environmental and social changes are behind the surge, researchers said."5 [Children Sicker Now Than in Past, Harvard Report Says] [4] That Harvard Report found a fourfold increase in childhood obesity; twice the asthma rate since the 1980s; and regarding diabetes: White children's rate was 26.1 per 100,000; black children, 25.4 per 100,000; American Indian youth, 25 per 100,000 including the highest rate of type-2 diabetes. [4] According to the CDC, one in six children in the USA has a developmental disability, which represents a 17% rise between 1997 and 2008. [7]
Furthermore, are you aware the cost of fully vaccinating a childhas increased by 2,700% during the last decade? Vaccines are extremely profitable for manufacturers, but very costly in terms of adverse health effects, medical bills for parents, and social issues (day care, school, jobs, welfare benefits, etc.) for infants, toddlers, teens and adults.
Regarding Autism, below are statistics the CDC uses, but we know about the CDC's proclivity for messing with data. See the documentary VAXXED From Cover-up To Catastrophe confirming collusion to exclude pertinent autism data from the CDC's official report.
Comment: The Health & Wellness Show: Chemical Cocktails: Vaccine Excipients and the Autism Question
Congress gifted Big Pharma and vaccine makers with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) signed into law by then-President Ronald Reagan, November 14, 1986. Vaccine makers, legislatively absolved of any legal and financial liabilities, have gone hog-wild creating various classes of vaccines for both communicable infectious diseases (e.g., MMR, DTaP, etc.) and non-communicable diseases, e.g., HPV (Cervarix, Gardasil, Gardasil 9) and Hepatitis B, plus newly-minted vaccines using high potency aluminum and/or squalene adjuvants; cell-based vaccines; nanoparticles; foreign DNA; including unknown and untested-for mycoplasmas, all of which contaminate an infant's, in particular, under-developed immune system during a time when baby is most susceptible to being damaged neurologically and physiologically from neurotoxic chemicals crossing the blood brain barrier due to a vaccine chemical ingredient called polysorbate 80, aka Tween 80.
Moreover, injecting 8 vaccines at one time into an infant—or anyone—never has been tested in controlled studies to prove either safety or adversity. However, the CDC's VAERS reporting system probably acts as a post-marketing vaccine adverse health effects surveillance system and database. On the other hand, VAERS receives from one to ten percent only of all vaccine adverse events experienced, since VAERS is not a mandatory reporting system physicians must use! Most physicians are not aware of VAERS and they should be using it to report vaccine reactions.
A child not waking up for two days after receiving a vaccine is not normal and probably is indicative of brain damage, which should be reported to VAERS. Neither is a child screaming for hours on end after a vaccination. One to two percent of children will be diagnosed with epilepsy [8].
Adjuvants in vaccines, e.g., aluminum in several formulae, squalene, MF59, mineral oil, paraffin oil, Freund's complete adjuvant, Freund's incomplete adjuvant, and Adjuvant 65 (peanut oil [9]) cause vaccine actives to be reactogenic. Aluminum is associated with triggering immune disorders. The Hepatitis B vaccine given to newborn infants contains 14 times the amount of aluminum-approved-levels by the FDA! Infant combination vaccines can have as high 850 mcg of aluminum injected at one time!
Thimerosal, a preservative in several children's vaccines in trace amounts, is 50 times as toxic to brain tissue! Ethylmercury in thimerosal has a different toxic profile than methylmercury.
The graph below, taken from the Talk About Curing Autism website, explains the costs to society associated with Autism Prevalence. No longer can we accept the CDC's/FDA's religious-like-belief system in vaccines, especially that vaccines are 'safe' and don't cause adverse health effects, when vaccine package inserts list a host of contraindications, adverse reactions and other unfavorable information, e.g., vaccines have not been tested for carcinogenicity, teratogenicity or causing infertility.
More importantly, legal and scientific investigations need to be made into how epidemiology studies differ from, can be—and are—used to skew vaccine efficacy and safety versus data obtained from clinical scientific studies.
To all the above, this probable unknown needs to be added: Shedding of vaccine viruses received during vaccination can occur up to 37 days after vaccination, thereby spreading to others the very disease(s) one was vaccinated against! How does that fit in with their concept of "herd immunity"?
And then there's this: California enacted SB18, which allows authorities to enter homes of unvaccinated children in order to assess children's safety! Seemingly altruistic, such legislation is nothing short of a probable Big Pharma-induced 'vaccine police state' introduced and promoted by Senator Pan, the California state legislator who also introduced the infamous SB277 [10].
"To imply that parents may have to submit to an in-home visitation program because they may be seeking an alternative to 'evidence-based theories,' which could easily be bought science such as mandatory vaccinations, is an outrage," said Michelle Ford, President and founder of the Vaccine Injury Awareness League (www.V-IAL.org). [11]
As the late Dr Maurice Hilleman, Merck's most preeminent vaccine inventor, astutely pointed out, "Vaccines are the bargain basement technology for the 20th century." However, Dr Hilleman probably never imagined Pharma's bargain basement technology would become the rabid basis for a vaccine police state!
References:
