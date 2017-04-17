An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked St Kitts and Nevis early Monday, but there are no reports of injuries or damage.The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Unit says the tremor was recorded at 1:23 am (local time) at a latitude of 17.48 N, longitude of 61.20 W at depth of 10 km."It's the strongest I ever felt. I thought it was my dogs under the bed. It was strong," said former Miss St Kitts, Sudeakka Francis, in a post on her Facebook page.The centre of the quake was located 83 km north-east of St John's, Antigua; 141 km north-north-east of Point-Pitre, Guadeloupe and 171 km east of Basseterre.