© Mount Hotham



#Snow is currently falling at Thredbo, expected to turn into rain later today. Get out while you can! #NSWWeather #Winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/e2Wbezm3Om



— BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 9, 2017

Snowing all the way to the village, more on the way #lovewinter pic.twitter.com/cIKB5fwRlu



— Thredbo (@ThredboResort) April 9, 2017

The first snowman of the season is taking shape this morning @PerisherResort #perisher pic.twitter.com/YLNdpJWF9p



— Perisher Ski Resort (@PerisherResort) April 10, 2017

It's puking snow in the NSW High Country,heralded Sydney's first wintry blast for 2017: temperatures in the city dropped to 12C overnight, with the chill coming straight off the snow down south."Snowing all the way to the village, more on the way", tweeted Thredbo Resort.At Perisher, they were building the first snowman of the season as the blizzard whipped up.The storm in Sydney on Sunday night left 900 people without power, and then a city shivering.The cold is biting in the NSW Central and Southern Tablelands and the Southwest slopes, with a sheep graziers alert warning of cold temperatures, heavy rain and showers and strong south-westerly winds today.Severe damaging wind warnings for those areas warn of gusts up to 90km/h this afternoon around Orange in the central west and Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.Sydney residents will be busting out the scarfs for a few days yet with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting cloudy weather, chilly winds and possible rain until Thursday.For the Easter weekend, early forecasts are for a shower or two on Friday with a maximum of 23C in Sydney.Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny. So that Easter camping trip tradition isn't a washout yet.It will stay chilly down south, with the snow tipped to turn to rain overnight. Once that eases, the temperatures will stay low, with a minus of minus 2C forecast for Perisher Valley on Good Friday.Meanwhile, Melbourne, lashed by the wild cold front over the weekend is today cleaning up from the flash flooding and wind damage as conditions ease.