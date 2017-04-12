Up to 20cm of snow in the Snowy Mountains overnight heralded Sydney's first wintry blast for 2017: temperatures in the city dropped to 12C overnight, with the chill coming straight off the snow down south.
It's two months until the official start of the ski season, but ski resorts in Victoria woke up to 20cm of snow, and this morning the dusting that had begun to cover the NSW Snowy Mountains had turned to full-on snowstorm.
#Snow is currently falling at Thredbo, expected to turn into rain later today. Get out while you can! #NSWWeather #Winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/e2Wbezm3Om"Snowing all the way to the village, more on the way", tweeted Thredbo Resort.
— BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 9, 2017
At Perisher, they were building the first snowman of the season as the blizzard whipped up.
.
Snowing all the way to the village, more on the way #lovewinter pic.twitter.com/cIKB5fwRluIt's all come out of a cold front that moved through Victoria on Sunday morning sending temperatures plummeting and whipping up wild winds, torrential rain, and left Melbourne with flash flooding before heading into NSW.
— Thredbo (@ThredboResort) April 9, 2017
The storm in Sydney on Sunday night left 900 people without power, and then a city shivering.
The cold is biting in the NSW Central and Southern Tablelands and the Southwest slopes, with a sheep graziers alert warning of cold temperatures, heavy rain and showers and strong south-westerly winds today.
The first snowman of the season is taking shape this morning @PerisherResort #perisher pic.twitter.com/YLNdpJWF9pSevere damaging wind warnings for those areas warn of gusts up to 90km/h this afternoon around Orange in the central west and Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.
— Perisher Ski Resort (@PerisherResort) April 10, 2017
Sydney residents will be busting out the scarfs for a few days yet with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting cloudy weather, chilly winds and possible rain until Thursday.
For the Easter weekend, early forecasts are for a shower or two on Friday with a maximum of 23C in Sydney.
Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny. So that Easter camping trip tradition isn't a washout yet.
It will stay chilly down south, with the snow tipped to turn to rain overnight. Once that eases, the temperatures will stay low, with a minus of minus 2C forecast for Perisher Valley on Good Friday.
Meanwhile, Melbourne, lashed by the wild cold front over the weekend is today cleaning up from the flash flooding and wind damage as conditions ease.
Snow arrives 2 months early to ski resorts in Victoria, AustraliaIt's puking snow in the NSW High Country, with the big ski resorts waking to a winter wonderland this morning. And it's only Autumn. Up to 20cm of snow in the Snowy Mountains overnight heralded...