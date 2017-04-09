© CNN

Hayley's stance regarding President Assad contradicts her own remarks made just ten days ago, when she stated that ousting Syria's strongman was no longer a priority for the US.

The US envoy to the UN says that ousting Assad is still at the top of the agenda in Washington, in an apparent U-turn on the issue. These US policy swings are "direct sabotage" of efforts to find a political solution to the crisis, Moscow warns.While seeking a "political solution" in Syria is still one of the "multiple priorities" for Washington, ousting Syrian President Bashar Assad also appears to be no less important for the White House."There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," Hayley said, echoing the "Assad must go" approach of the Obama administration.She went on to say that "regime change is something that we think is going to happen because all of the parties are going to see that Assad is not the leader that needs to be taking place for Syria."The comments come after an escalation in Syria, as the US pinned the blame for the alleged chemical attack in Idlib on the Syrian Army, and subsequently hit a military airfield in Homs with a cruise missile volley in "retaliation" earlier this week."You pick and choose your battles and when we're looking at this, it's about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out," Haley told reporters on March 30."Both moderate and armed opposition will read the US opinion. 'And what's the reason to go to Geneva or Astana after that?' they'll ask," Kosachev wrote."And we're not talking about the terrorist groups, where not everyone can read, but all of them can fight," Kosachev added.US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CBS' Face the Nation (in an excerpt released Saturday) that"We're hopeful that we can prevent a continuation of the civil war and that we can bring the parties to the table to begin the process of political discussions."