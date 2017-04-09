is live in:
Society's Child
Update: 11 killed, 40 injured in explosion at Coptic church in Alexandria, Egypt
RT
Sun, 09 Apr 2017 12:05 UTC
Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, had finished celebrating Palm Sunday mass and had left the scene when the explosion took place. He is reported unhurt.
The Egypt Independent reported a heightened security presence and that authorities had been placed on alert in anticipation of such attacks on Palm Sunday.
The attack earlier this morning at St. George's Coptic church in Tanta, approximately 130 km (80 miles) southeast of Alexandria killed at least 21 people and injured a further 38.
An image uploaded to Twitter corroborated by RT shows the scene at Al Akbat, a street adjacent to the Cathedral, following the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for either blast so far and no relation between the two has been established.
Violence against Coptic christians has risen in recent years following the military coup in 2013. A bomb attack outside a Coptic cathedral in Cairo killed 25 and wounded 49 people in December of last year.
Crowds can be seen gathered at Al Akbat Church street in video corroborated by RT uploaded to YouTube following the blast.
Comment: Update: RT is reporting that ISIS has claimed responsibility for both attacks:
This follows another suicide bomb attack in Tanta, Egypt earlier Sunday morning. ISIS have claimed responsibility for both bomb attacks in Egypt.See also: At least 21 dead, 38 injured in coptic church bombing north of Cairo
