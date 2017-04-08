"intent to endanger life"

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Northern Ireland and charged with attempting to possess a sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition he tried to purchase through the Dark Web.The boy was arrested following a sting operation on Thursday.There was some confusion about the charges brought against the boy as both the wording of the charge and the article of the law under which he was being charged were changed between the boy's arrest on Thursday and his appearance in court on Saturday morning.The boy has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on April 24.