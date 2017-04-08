Governments in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan have not condemned this war crime. Indeed, the UK Foreign Minister has declared the UK's support. Thus does the West reveal once again its hypocrisy.
As Russia has made clear, the alleged chemical weapons attack has every hallmark of a Washington orchestrated event in order to launch a US military attack on Syria. As the Russian Defense Ministry explained, the US air attack had to have been planned in advance of the alleged chemical weapon event. The US air strike on Syria requires advanced planning, but followed immediately the event used as the excuse:
It is to be stressed that a large-scale offensive of the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra armed formations has been launched right after the massive missile strike against the Syrian Air Base.In other words, it was an orchestrated event.
The Russian Defence Ministry hopes that the activities of the insurgents had not been coordinated with the American party.
Today it is obvious that the American cruise missile strike had been planned long before this event.
It is necessary to conduct reconnaissance operations, to plan and prepare the missile flight paths, and put them on full combat alert.
It is clear for any specialist that the decision for the missile strike on Syria had been made well in advance of the events in Khan Sheikhoun, which have become just a formal reason for the attack, while the demonstration of military power has been dictated only by reasons of internal policy.
Gilbert Doctorow says that the idiot Americans drowning in their own hubris have now crossed a Russian red line with consquences to follow.
Insane Washington is driving the world to thermo-nuclear war. And where are the protests?
