A joint MI5-police sting operation against anBirmingham terrorist cell dubbed the Three Musketeers found a pipe bomb and meat cleaver which authorities say were to be used in an attack.The case is currently being heard at the Old Bailey with four defendants accused of plotting an attack.Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz deny the charges.The suspects would arrive at the warehouse and hand their own car keys to 'Vincent', who would helpfully offer to park their personal vehicles inside the warehouse citing a lack of free parking in the area.The suspects would then take a company van during work hours, unaware their cars were being searched in the warehouse.Ali's vehicle was found to have a sports bag containing a pipe bomb and meat cleaver inscribed with the word 'kaffir' - Arabic for infidel.The materials triggered a series of raids across the Midlands which saw the defendants arrested.Police produced a complex timeline of text and social media messages in which the groupdebated the merits of various jihadi groups in Syria.They appeared to favor one of the Al-Qaeda-linked groups operating in the country. Ali's barrister, Stephen Kamlish said his client had insisted to police after his arrest that "he had never seen it [the bag], never touched it.," Kamlish added.The case continues.