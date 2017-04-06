Based on my clinical experience, when I remove genetically modified foods as part of the treatment for gluten sensitivity, recovery is faster and more complete. I believe that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in our diet contribute to the rise in gluten sensitivity in the U.S. population. —Emily Lindner, MD, Internist [1]As the report points out, "gluten refers to any of the more than 23,000 distinct proteins in wheat," but wheat is not the only source of gluten. The report offers this chart of gluten sources, i.e., Gliadins and Glutenins, which can be problematic for gut-sensitive eaters who, unknowingly, may have become sensitive due to their long-standing 'food-love-affair' from eating denatured fast foods, synthetic sugars, trans fats, plus food additives and preservatives, and fluoride in drinking water and processed foods and beverages.
With genetic modification, scientists can breech species barriers to create a new organism that could never be produced in nature. This process is very different than traditional breeding practices such as hybridization. Wheat has been hybridized over the years. Some experts blame the hybridization of wheat for the increase in gluten sensitivity...However and as of this writing, technically there is no genetically-modified wheat being grown by farmers as a crop, even though in the past there were some trials, although wheat and other field crops are staged with glyphosate spraying several days before harvest to 'even out ripeness' of the crop harvest. Here's Monsanto's "Preharvest Staging Guide," which indicates the amounts of Roundup (glyphosate herbicide) used. Not so coincidentally, residues of glyphosate have been documented in post-harvest crops and subsequent foods made from them.
Glyphosate residues even are found in vaccines, as per the research of scientist Anthony Samsel, PhD.
IRT's report discusses in great length the following issues, which may have impact upon your gut, that's backed by 64 published scientific references:
- Dietary Allergens, Environmental Toxins, and GMOs
- Leaky Gut
- GM Corn Creates Small Holes in Human Cells
- Living Pesticide Factories Inside Us
- Bt Corn and Gluten Sensitivity
- Impaired Digestion
- Celiac Disease Damages Gut Wall
- GMOs Can Damage GI Tract
- Livestock Ulcers and Corroded Intestines
- Roundup Ready Soybeans and Reduced Digestive Enzymes
- Gut Bacteria Dysbiosis
- GMOs May Compromise Intestinal Floras
- Gut Bacteria on the Farm
- Immune and Allergic Response / Immune Shift to Gluten Sensitivity
- Direct Exposure to Allergens
- GMOs as Allergens
- Bt-toxin as an Allergen, and a Promoter of Reactions to Other Foods
- Genetic Engineering Produces Unexpected New or Increased Allergens
- Harmless Proteins Can Turn Harmful in GMOs
- Apply the Precautionary Principle Now: Avoid GMOs
Jeff Smith and IRT do a fantastic job of educating the public about GMOs, so I support his work any way I can. Back in 2011, I volunteered and helped him during his one-day educational seminar to train people about GMOs, which took place in suburban Philadelphia. I also 'manned' his booth at the conference that was going on at the same time.
GMO education is very important to me, since I understand the physiological dynamics (and damage) of what occurs. I earned my degrees in nutrition and holistic health sciences and am a retired holistic healthcare professional, who does not promote toxins in foods, diets or any of their ingredients, including food raising, processing and manufacture. You can't poison a body into wellness!
I hope readers will check out IRT's website [email protected] and reap the benefits from knowing the information it offers about GMOs.
Thank you, IRT!
References:
[1] http://responsibletechnology.org/irtnew/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Exploding-Gluten-Sensitivity_.pdf
