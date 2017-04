Based on my clinical experience, when I remove genetically modified foods as part of the treatment for gluten sensitivity, recovery is faster and more complete. I believe that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in our diet contribute to the rise in gluten sensitivity in the U.S. population. —Emily Lindner, MD, Internist [1]

With genetic modification, scientists can breech species barriers to create a new organism that could never be produced in nature. This process is very different than traditional breeding practices such as hybridization. Wheat has been hybridized over the years. Some experts blame the hybridization of wheat for the increase in gluten sensitivity...

Dietary Allergens, Environmental Toxins, and GMOs

Leaky Gut

GM Corn Creates Small Holes in Human Cells

Living Pesticide Factories Inside Us

Bt Corn and Gluten Sensitivity

Impaired Digestion

Celiac Disease Damages Gut Wall

GMOs Can Damage GI Tract

Livestock Ulcers and Corroded Intestines

Roundup Ready Soybeans and Reduced Digestive Enzymes

Gut Bacteria Dysbiosis

GMOs May Compromise Intestinal Floras

Gut Bacteria on the Farm

Immune and Allergic Response / Immune Shift to Gluten Sensitivity

Direct Exposure to Allergens

GMOs as Allergens

Bt-toxin as an Allergen, and a Promoter of Reactions to Other Foods

Genetic Engineering Produces Unexpected New or Increased Allergens

Harmless Proteins Can Turn Harmful in GMOs

Apply the Precautionary Principle Now: Avoid GMOs