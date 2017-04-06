A photographer couldn't believe his luck when he captured a rare celestial phenomenon creating a breathtaking vision against the night sky.Photographs taken in Australia depict the colourful violet stream shooting out against the deep blue of a night sky behind, while the raging storm lights up the clouds below.The phenomenon, called ionospheric lightning, occurs at much higher altitudes than normal lightening or storm clouds.Photographer Jeff Miles captured the rare sight near the small town of Pilbara in Western Australia.He said: 'This was a mind blowing experience to see with my eyes, never mind research the photos to find out just how rare they are.'Gigantic jets have only been captured on camera a handful of times and this night I was lucky enough to see six jets.'