In an interview with CBS, Ivanka Trump responded to questions about being "complicit" with her father, President Donald Trump, in regard to the allegations against him surrounding Russia.

Trump spoke with CBS' Gayle King about the controversy surrounding her father and her new role in the White House as Assistant to the President. When asked about talk of complicity, Trump gave an answer that quickly went viral.

"If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I'm complicit. I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing," she said.

"So I hope to make a positive impact. I don't know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be."

In the interview, Trump also touched on the difference between the way she makes her voice heard and the way others, like her father, do.

"In some case it's through protest and it's through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly, and directly, and candidly," she said. "So where I disagree with my father, he knows it, and I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens. It's how he was in business. It's how he is as president."

Many readers supported Trump and applauded her response to the question about complicity - with some accusing the interviewer of being biased.

"Ivanka Trump is such an intelligent, lovely and gracious woman. No matter what comes her way she handles it with grace and class," one Mad World News reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"Apparently, Gayle King feels that reverse discrimination is acceptable. Ivanka is beautiful, gracious, smart. She is a good wife, mother and daughter. She holds a responsible job. She is always courteous and respects others. I wish others would give her the same respect. She is an example for all women. Gayle King owes her an apology. Will never watch her show again," another added.