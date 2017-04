© The Canadian Press/HO-Trudy Carter



The first day of spring was two weeks ago, but winter is far from over in Newfoundland.People trying to get to work have faced some unique challenges.Flights have been cancelled at the St. John's airport, and many highways are nearly impassible. In Gander, a snow plow and ambulance got stuck in the snow , CBC News reported.Those traveling by boat didn't fare any better.Stay warm, Newfoundland. Or, if you're this fellow, just keep shoveling.With a file from The Canadian Press.