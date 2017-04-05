© Reuters / File photo

At least 26 people have been killed and 40 wounded in overnight attacks carried out by Islamic state militants in the city of Tikrit, in central Iraq, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources and medics.Tikrit was captured by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants in June 2014. In September 2015, IS blew up the Green Church, one of the oldest Christian churches in the Middle East, as well as Al Arbain, a shrine and historical mosque, which were both located in the city center.In 2015 the Iraqi Army retook Tirkit, but the jihadist fighters have continued to carry out attacks in the city and its outskirts. In March of this year, dozens of people were killed in suicide bomb blasts that went off at a wedding party in a village near the city.