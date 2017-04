© Loren Holmes/Alaska Dispatch News



Unexplained lights in the night sky. Killer whales that transform into human beings. Bigfoot sightings. These are just a few of the supernatural phenomena described by the inhabitants ofAlaska's Bering Strait region.Those stories are being collected in a project documenting indigenous knowledge, beliefs and experience with the supernatural among members of 17 tribes in the region. It's the first large-scale effort of its kind, says Kawerak Inc., a Native nonprofit corporation in Northwest Alaska that is running the project."A big motivation for this project was to be able to state Bering Strait understandings of the environment, on the terms of our tribes," she wrote.Alaska has a long history of described supernatural occurrences.There's the Iliamna Lake monster , a creature akin to Scotland's Loch Ness monster, thought to be lurking in the depths of the Southwest Alaska lake.Bigfoot sightings are well-documented on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, where the cryptid is known as Hairy Man. In 2013, Bethel newspaperThe Delta Discovery recounted some of these witness accounts.For the Kawerak project, "supernatural" is a catch-all term used to describe a broad array of phenomena and religious and spiritual experiences, Raymond-Yakoubian wrote.Raymond-Yakoubian has been surprised by the breadth of the accounts. Every trip to a community, she learns something new, she said.Before setting out to gather contemporary stories she spent more than a year searching through archival materials. She has yet to hear oral accounts of some of the phenomena recounted in archives.But other phenomena are discussed throughout the region.Inukin, as they're calledare often described as wearing traditional clothing and using traditional tools in the Bering Strait region. Stories of similar beings are found around the world, like Iceland's "Hidden People," according to Raymond-Yakoubian.In 1993, the Arctic Sounder ran accounts, republished in the Anchorage Daily News , from people who had seen or heard stories of Inukin."He had a pointed head, a big nose and pointed ears. We tried to hide and watch him for about an hour. He just smoked and looked around. Suddenly he jumped up and began to run toward the high mountains," Penn told the Arctic Sounder.Then there are stories of places that have special powers, like certain burial sites that are known to draw travelers in even as the visitors attempt to avoid them."People know where a medicine person is buried along the coast, for example," Raymond-Yakoubian said.The burial spot is often avoided out of both respect and caution. But sometimes, if it's dark or the weather conditions are poor, travelers have found themselves there anyway, despite making an effort to stay away.Kawerak consists of 20 member tribes, including Shishmaref, Diomede, Nome, Gambell, Savoonga, and Unalakleet, among others. Three distinct cultures are represented, Raymond-Yakoubian said: Inupiat, Yup'ik and St. Lawrence Island Yup'ik.Kawerak started planning the project in 2012. In 2016, around $150,000 in federal funds were secured to fuel continuation of the research through 2018. As of March, more than 100 people had been interviewed and over a dozen focus groups had been held, along with storytelling events and community meetings.Funding is being provided through the National Park Service's Shared Beringian Heritage Program , which provides grants that promote shared national resources and cultural heritage across the Bering Strait, in both the U.S. and Russia.The project will culminate in a book manuscript and academic publications, and a summary of all the archival material they've gone through, Raymond-Yakoubian wrote.