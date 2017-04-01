© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



US President Donald Trump has been compared to the Biblical Good Samaritan by the former chief cleric of the Anglican Church.Many will recoil at the identification of Donald Trump as the Good Samaritan, but why not, why not?" Lord Carey said at the Oxford Literary Festival."And intervention that makes a difference is from a totally unexpected source, the Samaritan, the outsider from a despised sect in Israel."When asked about the New York tycoon's lavish lifestyle and "indifference to conservative sexual guidelines," specifically Trump's three marriages, the former Archbishop replied: "His attitudes are in a way irrelevant. His wealth is beyond the imagination of all of us."His hedonist lifestyle, his hypocrisy, the things that make him such a flawed character may also be the very thing that people today find deeply seductive."stressing that politics needs to be recovered for everyone.Lord Carey's apparent praise of the US president puts him at odds with the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who blasted Trump's recent attempts to impose a travel ban for people from a number of predominantly-Muslim countries."Policies that are based in fear... will lead to terrible results," Welby said at the time.