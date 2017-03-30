A driver on a rural Australian road at night ended up having their car whacked by a road raging kangaroo that didn't take kindly to being tailgated.The driver said they were driving behind the kangaroo for more than half a mile March 2 in the Lake Bathurst area, and the dashboard camera footage of the encounter shows the marsupial hopping along the road a few yards in front of the vehicle.The kangaroo, apparently deciding to change tactics, stops abruptly, causing the car to stop."I had followed this Roo for about 1 kilometre, and it just stayed on the road. Unfortunately, if you pass them, they will often jump sideways straight into your car. The Roo decided he had a better plan and thought he'd go for fight over flight!" the driver wrote.